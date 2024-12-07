PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 261.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 174.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,641,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,617,000 after buying an additional 1,043,399 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at $19,584,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,946,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,905,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,850,000.
Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
