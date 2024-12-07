Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 151.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 675,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,643,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,744,000 after acquiring an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 565,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KD opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

