Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 82,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $218.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.15 and a 52 week high of $219.54. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

