UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $18.76 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,939.44. The trade was a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

