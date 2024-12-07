Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 121,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,675 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,511,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,605 shares during the period.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,088,165.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,199.16. This represents a 76.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $116,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $647,211.82. This trade represents a 15.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,896 shares of company stock worth $4,957,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

