IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 884,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after acquiring an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Leerink Partners lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $27.79 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

