Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562,163 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $61,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 367,835 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,302 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 207.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,375,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 927,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,913.24. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $79,608.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,575.55. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,337 shares of company stock worth $2,634,276 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

