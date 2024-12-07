Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $644,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 139.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $168.32 and a fifty-two week high of $232.58. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

