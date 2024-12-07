Fmr LLC Buys 107,771 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $62,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

