Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,662 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $69,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 221.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

