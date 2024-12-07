Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $14.33 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan bought 3,500 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. The trade was a 3.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

