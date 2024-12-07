Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $295.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,000. This trade represents a 21.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock worth $10,142,408. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

