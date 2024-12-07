Barclays Raises Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $27.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $810,172.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $460,674.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,934.76. The trade was a 15.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,936 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 112,323 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 45,542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 27.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 442,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 95,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 305,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

