Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Avnet worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,713,000 after purchasing an additional 475,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,477,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

