Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 551 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AAR were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 40.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.59. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

