Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,500 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,295,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 73,476 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 19.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $51,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,654.55. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $31,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,185.36. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,454 shares of company stock valued at $225,701 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

