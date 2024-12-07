Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $628,000 Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.17 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 755.86% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

