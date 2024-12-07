2,627 Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDYA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

