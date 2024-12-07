Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of TechTarget worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,042,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 6.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in TechTarget by 24.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Down 4.6 %

TTGT opened at $25.54 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.66 million, a PE ratio of -60.81, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on TechTarget

About TechTarget

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.