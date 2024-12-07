Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $3.43 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $548.90 million, a P/E ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,053.76. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

