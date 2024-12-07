Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Napco Security Technologies worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after purchasing an additional 494,988 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

