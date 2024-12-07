BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 19,814 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,450,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after buying an additional 280,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,628,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,402,000 after buying an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,134,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.14 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

