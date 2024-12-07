Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period.

BNOV opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

