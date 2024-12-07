BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 19,153 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 689.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

