BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 734.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ENB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

