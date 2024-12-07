Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

