ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ALLETE by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

