Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 782 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $325.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.64 and its 200 day moving average is $320.41. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $262.54 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

