Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

KTOS stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,497.11. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,970. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.