UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBRL. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 199.3% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

