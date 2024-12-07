Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile



Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

