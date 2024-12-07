Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,455.86. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

