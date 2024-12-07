Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

EW opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

