Townsquare Capital LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRM. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.93. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

