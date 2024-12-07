Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,557 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,563 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,274,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $40.26 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

