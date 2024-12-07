Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,120 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

