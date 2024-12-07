BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 211.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of BankUnited worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 32.8% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 308,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

