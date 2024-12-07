Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $16.55 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

