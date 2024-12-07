Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,678 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 362,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 203,689 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 328,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,252. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

