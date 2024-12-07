Townsquare Capital LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.6% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Toast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,358,000 after acquiring an additional 218,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.42, a PEG ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,436.04. The trade was a 62.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock valued at $52,160,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.