Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after buying an additional 79,486 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,516,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

