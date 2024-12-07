MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 964.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cable One by 45.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.

Cable One Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CABO opened at $421.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.28 and a 1 year high of $574.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.10.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

