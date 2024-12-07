Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $145.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

