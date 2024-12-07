Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 239,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

