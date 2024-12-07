MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,790 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Primo Water by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after acquiring an additional 91,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Primo Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

