Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 570.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 741.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $744.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

