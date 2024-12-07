MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

