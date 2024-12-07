Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,881.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VAC opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
