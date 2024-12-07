Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in News were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 253.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 218.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.38. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

