Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,137,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 190.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,827,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,548 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,038.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,317.50. The trade was a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $369,972. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

